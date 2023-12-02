Gold prices edge up in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices moved up by Rs3100 per tola on 24-karat of yellow metal on Saturday, ARY News reported quoting All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

After a Rs3100 hike, the 24-karat gold was sold at Rs223,600 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs2,658 to Rs191,701, whereas, the price of 10-gram 22-karat gold went up to Rs175,726 from Rs171,640.

The price of gold in the international market stands at $2,071.

Spot gold climbed 1.6% to $2,069.10 per ounce on Friday. Prices were 3.4% higher so far this week, and earlier rose to $2,075.09 per ounce to beat the previous all-time high of $2,072.49 scaled in 2020.

Silver gained 0.9% to a more than six-month high at $25.47 per ounce, set for a third consecutive weekly rise.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $932.44 and palladium lost 0.3% to $1,004.92.