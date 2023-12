KARACHI: Following the decrease of a mere Rs 500 per tola, the price of gold witnessed a surge of Rs 1800 per tola 24 karat gold and was sold at Rs 219,800 in the local market, ARY News reported on Friday.

The price of 24 told gold witnessed an increase of 0.15 percent in the international market after which the price of gold reached $2055.65 per ounce in the global market.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also jacked up Rs.1543 to Rs 188,443 from Rs 186,900.