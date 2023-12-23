Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.219,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.219,800 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.429 to Rs.188,014 from Rs.188,443 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.172,347 from Rs.172,740, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $2 to $2,072 from $.2,074, the Association reported.

Yesterday, the weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed a decrease of 0.51 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on December 21.

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 310.00 points as compared to 311.58 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 42.60 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, decreased by 0.39 percent and went down to 304.83 points from last week’s 306.02 points.