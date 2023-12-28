Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,200 and was sold at Rs. 222,800 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.220,600 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,886 to Rs.191,015 from Rs.189,129 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 175,097 from Rs.173,368, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,105 from $2,085, the Association reported.

Earlier today, the Pakistani Rupee witnessed the 12th consecutive recovery session as it gained 26 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 281.93 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 282.19.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs 281.9 and Rs 284.4 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by Rs 1.87 to close at Rs 313.47 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) started the business activity with a positive trend, as the benchmark index major gained over 1,000 points during the intraday trade.

According to the PSX website, the benchmark index, the KSE-100 index, gained 1,271 points to cross 62,000 mark at 11:25 am. The index was trading at 62,135 points.