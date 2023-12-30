Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs.220,000 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.220,900 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.771 to Rs.188,615 from Rs.189,386 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.172,897 from Rs.173,604, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,082 from $2,090, the Association reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the weekly inflation, measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.37 percent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on December 28.

Read more: Weekly inflation up by 0.37pc

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 311.14 points as compared to 310.00 points during the past week, according to the PBS data.

As compared to the corresponding week of last year, the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 43.25 percent.

The weekly SPI with the base year 2015-16 =100 covers 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs 17,732, increased by 0.40 percent and went up to 306.04 points from last week’s 304.83 points.