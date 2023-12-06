27.9 C
Gold prices drop in Pakistan for second consecutive day

TOP NEWS

KARACHI: Gold fell for a second straight day as per tola price slashed by Rs1300 in the domestic market, ARY News reported.

The gold prices recorded a decrease of Rs1300 per tola to settle at Rs218,100 in the domestic market, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also registered a decrease of Rs1114 and being sold at Rs186,986.

In the international market, the yellow metal rate was slashed by $9 to $2048.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,034.09 per ounce by 0817 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $2,051.50.

Spot gold may bounce into a range of $2,033-$2,039 per ounce, as it has stabilized around a support of $2,009, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver rose 0.6% to $24.26 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.3% to $901.93. Palladium rose 0.9% to $942.96 after hitting an over five-year low on Tuesday.

