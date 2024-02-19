Gold prices see massive increase in Pakistan

26.9 C
KARACHI: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold jacked up by Rs 1100 in the domestic market on Monday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1100 to Rs214,300 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver also increased by Rs943 to Rs183,728.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2042.

Spot platinum fell 0.2% at $904.27 per ounce, palladium rose 1.2% at $960.76, while silver was down 0.2% at $23.35 per ounce.

