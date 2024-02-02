Gold rates move up in Pakistan  

KARACHI: The price of gold witnessed an upward trend as per tola price of 24 karat gold on Friday recorded a surge in the local and international market, ARY News reported, quoting Sarafa Association.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, an increase of Rs1,400 per tola of 24-karat gold has been recorded in the country.

All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association revealed that after the increase of Rs1,400 in per told price of gold in the country, the price of gold reached Rs217,700 per tola as compared to its sale at Rs216,300 on the last trading day.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,201 to Rs186,643 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs171,089 from Rs169,989.

Furthermore, the association reported, the price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $14 to $2,074from $2,060, the Association reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government has pushed through a sharp hike in the price of petrol by Rs13.55 per litre and high-speed diesel (HSD) by Rs2.15 per litre.

According to a notification by the finance ministry, the price of petrol increased by Rs 13.55 per litre and High Speed Diesel by Rs 2.75 per liter.

Following the increase of Rs 13.55, the petrol will be available at Rs272.89 per litre from February 01, the notification added.