Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs 215,800 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 215,100 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs185,014 from Rs184,414 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,596 from Rs169,046, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $02 to $2,054 from $2,056, the Association reported.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) experienced a week of positive trends and notable growth in business activities on the hopes of political stability after general elections.

At the close of the business week, the KSE-100 index stood at 62,815 points, marking a gain of 2,943 points or (4.92%).

During the week, the KSE-100 index reached its peak at an impressive 62,815 points, reflecting the confidence of investors in the hopes of political stability in Pakistan after the February 8 polls.

Trading during the week the market witnessed a volume of total 1.69 billion shares worth Rs63.50 bln were transitioned.

Moreover, the market capitalization witnessed a notable increase of Rs364 billion during the week, reaching a total value of Rs 9,081 billion from Rs8,717 billion.