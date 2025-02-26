Gold rates in Pakistan drop further

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,400 and was sold at Rs 306,300 on Wednesday (February 26, 2025) against its sale at Rs308,700 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rate of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 2,058 to Rs 262,602 from Rs.264,660 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down by Rs.1,886 to Rs 240,727 from Rs.243,613.

The rates of per tola silver decreased by Rs.36 to Rs,3,314 and that of ten gram went down by Rs.31 to Rs.2,841.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $24 to $2,916 from $.2,940 whereas the prices of silver in international market went down by $0.41 to $31.79, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia dipped and were recorded at 4,069 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,492. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is SAR 10,862.

It is important to note that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:30 am February 26, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.