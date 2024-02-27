Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan on Tuesday recorded an increase of Rs100 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported quoting APJMA.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal increased by Rs100 to settle at Rs215,900.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs86 to Rs185,100. The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,056.

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar softened, while investors awaited a key U.S. inflation report and speeches from Federal Reserve officials for cues into the central bank’s potential rate-cut timings.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,038.19 per ounce, as of 0840 GMT. U.S. gold futures <GCcv1> rose 0.5% to $2,047.90 per ounce.

Spot platinum climbed 0.8% to $887.04 per ounce, palladium jumped 0.9% to $963.50, and silver rose 0.7% to $22.67 per ounce.