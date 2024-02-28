Gold prices decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices in Pakistan declined by Rs1100 per tola in the domestic market, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting APJMA.

According to the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association, per tola price of the precious yellow metal decreased by Rs1100 to settle at Rs214,800.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams jacked up by Rs944 to Rs184,156. The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,048.

Spot gold held its ground at $2,030.12 per ounce, as of 0643 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $2,039.40 per ounce.

Spot platinum fell 0.3% to $885.60 per ounce, while palladium dropped nearly 1% to $927.04, while silver fell 0.1% to $22.40.