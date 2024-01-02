Gold rates move up in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1600 in the local marker on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1600 to Rs221,300 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver also increased by Rs1372 to Rs189,729.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2094.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at US$2,074.01 per ounce, as of 0757 GMT. US gold futures also gained 0.6% to US$2,083.00 per ounce.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 1% to US$24.04 and palladium edged up 0.2% to US$1,100.90 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.2% to US$985.79.