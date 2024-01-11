Gold prices climb up in Pakistan

KARACHI: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 in the domestic market on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs200 to Rs216,300in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver also increased by Rs171 to Rs185,442.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2052.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $2,031.83 per ounce, as of 0942 GMT. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.4% to $2,036.60.

Elsewhere, silver rose 0.6% to $23.01 per ounce, palladium gained 0.9% to $1,007.80, while platinum was up 0.2% at $920.58