Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs.215,300 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.217,300 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,715 to Rs.184,585 from Rs.186,300 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,203 from Rs. 170,775, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver declined by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $22 to $2,045 from $.2,067, the Association reported.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) registered gains against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday.

According to the forex dealers, the rupee appreciated by 50 paisas against the greenback and was currently being traded at Rs179.75.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani rupee remained even against the US dollar as it settled for the day at Rs280.25.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.2 and Rs282.35 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.17 to close at Rs305.91 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained lost 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.14 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs355.06 compared to the last closing of Rs357.20