Gold rates in Pakistan today; January 19 2024

KARACHI: The gold rates continue to move up in Pakistan as per tola rate of 24 karat gold jacked up by Rs 1300 on Friday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1300 to Rs215,000 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver also increased by Rs1115 to Rs184,328.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $2045.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,028.97 per ounce by 0956 GMT but was down nearly 1% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,031.30.

Spot platinum rose 0.4% to $910.72, and palladium was up 0.8% to $945.57.