Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs. 300 and was sold at Rs. 215,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 257 to Rs.184,585 from Rs.184,328 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.169,203 from Rs. 168,976, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,050 from $.2,045, the Association reported.

The weekly inflation measured by the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI), witnessed an increase of 0.34 per cent for the combined consumption groups during the week ended on January 18.

According to the PBS data, the SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 319.00 points as compared to 317.92 points during the past week.

The SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs. 17,732, increased by 0.61 percent and went up to 314.12 points from last week’s 312.23 points.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.14%) items increased, 08 (15.68%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable.