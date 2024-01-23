Gold regains shine in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates moved up in Pakistan as per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs500 to Rs215,200 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver also increased by Rs429 to Rs184,500.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2047.

Gold prices eased on Monday as investors rolled back expectations of a U.S. interest rate cut at the end of March, with a surge in equity markets further dampening interest in safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.5% at $2,020.09 per ounce. Spot silver fell 2.1% to $22.13 per ounce, platinum was down 0.7% at $892.89 and palladium slipped 1% to $936.69.