Gold rates decline in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold prices declined in Pakistan as per tola rate of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs1400 on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1400 to Rs213,800 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver also slashed by Rs1200 to Rs183,300.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2035.

Gold prices rose 0.2% to $2,018 an ounce, with a session-low at $2,013, after losing 0.75% on Wednesday, marking a one-week trough at $2,011 following strong US data.

