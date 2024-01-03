Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,300 and was sold at Rs.220,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.221,300 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,115 to Rs.188,614 from Rs.189,729 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.172,897 from Rs.173,918, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,680 and Rs.2,297.66 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.12 and was sold at $2,082 against $2,094, the Association reported.

Earlier today, the Pakistani rupee jacked up against the US dollar in the interbank market.

According to the SBP, the USD depreciated by 17 paisas in the interbank market to close at Rs281.72. The greenback is being sold at Rs283.50 in the open market, said forex dealers.

Trading was relatively subdued, with Japanese markets shut for a holiday and investors waiting for important U.S. economic releases later in the day, including minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting.

The euro was last down 0.2% against the dollar at $1.092, its lowest since Dec. 19. It fell 0.95% on Tuesday in its biggest daily drop since July.