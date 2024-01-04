Gold rates drop further in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs.218,200 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 220,000 on the last trading day.

The rate of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,543 to Rs.187,071 from Rs. 188,614 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went down to Rs.171,482 from Rs.172,897, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,660 whereas that of ten-gram silver declined by Rs.17.14 to Rs.2,280.52.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $.15 and was sold at $2,067 against $2,082, the Association reported.

Earlier, the Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 281.67 after an increase of Re0.05. On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 281.72 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finalized a scheme to slap tax on retailers in the country.

As per details, the FBR will ‘impose’ tax on retailers operating in four provincial capitals of Pakistan in the first phase. The move will generate income of around Rs100 bln.