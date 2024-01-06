Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan

KARACHI: The gold rates continue to move up in Pakistan as per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1000 on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1000 to Rs218,300 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10-gram silver also increased by Rs857 to Rs186,900.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2065.

Meanwhile, spot gold edged up 0.2%, to $2,044.39 per ounce, a day after hitting its lowest since Dec. 21. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.4%, at $2,050.00.

Silver rose 0.2% to US$23.00 per ounce, after hitting a three-week low earlier, while platinum was down 1.7%, at a two-week low of US$954.28.