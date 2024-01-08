Gold rates drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,900 and was sold at Rs.216,100 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs.218,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,629 to Rs.185,271 from Rs.186,900 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.169,832 from Rs.171,325, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,660 and 2,280.52 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $18 to $2,047 from $.2,065, the Association reported.

The Pakistani Rupee witnessed an appreciation of 11 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs281.28 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.39.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs281 and Rs283.5 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 21 paisa to close at Rs307.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.34, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.94, whereas an increase of 58 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs357.25 compared to the last closing of Rs356.67.