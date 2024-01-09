Gold rates go up in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.216,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 216,100 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 257 to Rs.185,528 from Rs.185,271whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.170,067 from Rs. 169,832 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,660 and 2,280.52 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,050 from $.2,047, the Association reported.

However, Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday witnessed an appreciation of 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs281.22 against the previous day’s closing of Rs281.28.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.9 and Rs283.4 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 55 paisa to close at Rs308.10 against the last day’s closing of Rs307.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs1.11 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.36 compared to the last closing of Rs357.25.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 each to close at Rs76.56 and Rs74.98 respectively.