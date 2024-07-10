Gold rates up by Rs600 per tola

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs600 and was sold at Rs245,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs245,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs514 to Rs210,562 from Rs210,048 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs193,016 from Rs192,544, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,372 from $2362, the Association reported.

Market analysts attribute the rise in gold prices to various factors, including fluctuations in the international market, currency exchange rates, and economic conditions.

The continued increase in gold prices may influence investment decisions and consumer behaviour in the coming days.