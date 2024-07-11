Gold rates dip in local market

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan registered a upward trend in line with a increase in the international rate.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), gold price per tola increased by Rs1200 to reach Rs 246,800.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs211,591 after it registered a increase of Rs1029.

Internationally, the price of precious yellow metal was set at $2,382 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it increased $14 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,900 per tola.