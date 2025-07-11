Gold rates in Pakistan see sharp increase

The gold rates in Pakistan increased by Rs 2,300, following a similar upward trend in the international market on Friday, July 11, 2025.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold reached Rs357,000 as compared to its sale at Rs354,700 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of gold in the international market also increased by $21 to $3,345 from $3,324.

Gold has long held dual significance — cherished for its aesthetic and cultural value in jewelry, and respected as a cornerstone of secure investment strategies.

Amidst rising inflation, fluctuating currency values, and market instability, both individual and institutional investors have intensified their focus on gold to safeguard wealth and mitigate risks.

In recent years, access to gold investments has significantly broadened with the emergence of digital trading platforms, gold-backed ETFs, and mobile financial services, allowing even small-scale investors in the Gulf region to participate in precious metals markets with ease.

The current upward trend in gold prices indicates sustained demand and signals a heightened sense of caution across global markets.

As long as economic and geopolitical pressures remain unresolved, experts predict that the appetite for gold as a dependable financial shield will likely persist.