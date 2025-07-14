Gold rates in Pakistan Today July 12, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,600 and was traded at Rs359,700 on Monday as compared to its sale at Rs358,100 on the last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs1,371 to Rs308,384 from Rs307,013 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs1,257 to Rs282,695 from Rs281,438.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs65 and Rs 55 to Rs4,087 and Rs3,503 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $3,372 from $3,356 whereas that of silver increased by $0.65 to $39.03 from $38.38, the Association reported.

Read More: Gold Rates in Saudi Arabia- July 14, 2025

Meanwhile, Gold rates in Saudi Arabia have reached new heights, reflecting global market trends and local economic dynamics, according to the latest data obtained from market sources.

As of today, the price of 24-karat gold per gram stands at SAR 405.87, while 22-karat gold is priced at SAR 372.05 per gram. The price per ounce for 24-karat gold is approximately SAR 12,624.32, a significant increase from last year’s low of SAR 8,729.43 per ounce on June 28, 2024.

The surge in gold prices aligns with a global uptrend, with the international spot price for gold hitting USD 3,366.40 per ounce today. This marks a 39.14% increase compared to a year ago, driven by factors such as inflation concerns, fluctuating interest rates, and heightened demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainties.

In Saudi Arabia, a key player in the global oil market, gold remains a popular investment and cultural staple, often purchased as bullion bars, coins, or intricate jewelry.