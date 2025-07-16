Gold rates decrease in Pakistan Today July 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Gold prices in Pakistan, as well as in international markets, declined on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs3,000 and was traded at Rs356,000 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs359,000 on the last trading day.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs2,572 to Rs305,212 from Rs307,784 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went down by Rs2,358 to Rs279,787 from Rs282,145.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs4,014 and Rs3,441 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $30 to $3,335 from $3,365 whereas that of silver remained stagnant at $38.30, the Association reported.

Meanwhile, The Saudi Riyal (SAR) held firm at Rs75.90 against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in the open market today 16-July-2025, unchanged from July 15 but up from Rs75.82 on July 14 and last week’s closing rate of Rs75.69, according to currency dealers.

The selling rate remained at Rs76.47. This stability, driven by consistent remittance inflows and seasonal market demand, reinforces the Saudi Riyal’s critical role in Pakistan’s economic framework.

Why the Saudi Riyal Matters to Pakistan

The Saudi Riyal is a vital economic driver for Pakistan due to strong ties with Saudi Arabia, where millions of Pakistani workers are employed in sectors like construction, healthcare, and services. In May 2025, Saudi Arabia contributed $913.3 million to Pakistan’s remittance inflows, the largest share, as reported by the State Bank of Pakistan. From July 2024 to May 2025, total remittances reached $34.9 billion, a 28.8% increase from the previous fiscal year.