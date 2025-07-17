Gold rates go down in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates witnessed a dip in Pakistan and around the world on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The gold rates of 24 karats per tola gold decreased by Rs900 and was traded at Rs355,100 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs359,000 on the last trading day.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs771 to Rs304,441 from Rs305,212, and for 10 grams of 22 Karat, it went down by Rs706 to Rs279,081 from Rs279,787.

The rates of per tola and ten-gram silver decreased by Rs. 50 and Rs. 43 respectively.

The gold rates in the international market decreased by $9 to $3,326 from $3,335, whereas that of silver went down by $0.5 to $37.80, the Association reported.



Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold is traditionally considered a safe investment, with its value often rising during times of inflation, political unrest, and economic instability.

It has been used for centuries as a form of currency and wealth. When investors feel uncertain about other assets, they frequently turn to gold.

In recent years, access to gold investments has significantly broadened with the emergence of digital trading platforms, gold-backed ETFs, and mobile financial services, allowing even small-scale investors in the Gulf region to participate in precious metals markets with ease.

The recent surge in gold prices indicates sustained demand and signals a heightened sense of caution across global markets.

As long as economic and geopolitical pressures remain unresolved, experts predict that the appetite for gold as a dependable financial shield will likely persist.

Gold continues to be a popular hedge against uncertainty, especially in Pakistan, where economic conditions often drive people toward tangible assets.

Whether for jewellery or investment, staying updated on daily gold rates is key to making informed decisions for the users.