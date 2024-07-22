Gold prices go up in Pakistan

KARACHI: After registering losses for two consecutive sessions, gold prices in Pakistan witnessed gains on Monday in line with the international market.

In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs251,000 after gaining Rs1,000, , according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs215,192 after it registered an increase of Rs857.

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs1,000.

In international market, the rate was set at $2,402 per ounce after it gained $2 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,920 per tola.

On Thursday, gold price per tola had increased by Rs4,600 in Pakistan to clock in at an all-time high of Rs254,000 per tola in the local market.