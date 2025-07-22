Gold rates in Pakistan Today July 22, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The rates of 24 karat per tola gold remained constant at Rs361,200 on Tuesday July 22, 2025, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 grams of 22 karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs309,671 and Rs283,865.

However, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs23 and Rs20 to Rs4,035 and Rs3,459 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $3,387, however prices of silver increased by $0.23 to $38.88, the Association reported.

Gold is traditionally considered a safe investment, with its value often rising during times of inflation, political unrest, and economic instability.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

It has been used for centuries as a form of currency and wealth. When investors feel uncertain about other assets, they frequently turn to gold.

Read More: Bulls take charge as PSX surges on positive investor sentiment

In recent years, access to gold investments has significantly broadened with the emergence of digital trading platforms, gold-backed ETFs, and mobile financial services, allowing even small-scale investors in the Gulf region to participate in precious metals markets with ease.

The recent surge in gold prices indicates sustained demand and signals a heightened sense of caution across global markets.

As long as economic and geopolitical pressures remain unresolved, experts predict that the appetite for gold as a dependable financial shield will likely persist.

Gold continues to be a popular hedge against uncertainty, especially in Pakistan, where economic conditions often drive people toward tangible assets.

Whether for jewellery or investment, staying updated on daily gold rates is key to making informed decisions for the users.