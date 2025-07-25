Gold rates slip in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold rate fell on Friday, July 25, 2025, in Pakistan, following downward trend of the previous day, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

The gold rates of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs. 2,300 and were traded at Rs. 356,700 on Friday as against their sale at Rs. 359,000 on the last trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs. 1,972 to Rs. 305,812 from Rs. 307,784, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down by Rs. 1,808 to Rs. 280,337 from Rs. 282,145.

Additionally, the rates of per tola and ten gram silver decreased by Rs. 34 and Rs. 39 to Rs. 4,023 and Rs. 3,449 respectively.

The gold rates in the international market decreased by $23 to $3,340 from $3,363, whereas that of silver decreased by $0.34 to $38.74 from $39.08, the Association reported.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Contemporary Investment Strategy

Gold has always been seen as a safe and trustworthy investment, especially during times of inflation, political issues, and economic uncertainty. It has been used as both money and a sign of wealth, making it a popular choice for investors looking for security when the market is unstable.

With the rise of digital finance, new platforms have made it easier for people to invest in gold through gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and mobile trading services. This change has allowed even small investors, particularly in the Gulf region, to participate in gold markets, which were once mainly for large institutions.

The changing prices of gold show there is still high demand worldwide, as investors remain cautious due to ongoing economic and political problems. In Pakistan, the price of gold is especially important, influencing how people invest and what they buy. Due to the challenging economy, many prefer buying tangible assets like gold for both decoration and investment.

To make smart investment choices, it’s important to keep up with daily changes in gold prices, whether you’re buying gold bars or jewellery.