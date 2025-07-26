Gold rates continued dip today in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates have continued to witness decline, with a further dip recorded on Saturday, 26 July 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

The gold rates of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs. 300 and were traded at Rs. 356,400 on Saturday as against their sale at Rs. 356,700 on the last trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs. 257 to Rs. 305,555 from Rs. 305,812, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went down by Rs. 235 to Rs. 280,102 from Rs. 280,337.

The rates of per tola and ten-gram silver also declined by Rs. 60 and Rs. 52 to Rs. 3,963 and Rs. 3,397, respectively.

The gold rates in the international market decreased by $3 to $3,337 from $3,340, whereas that of silver decreased by $0.60 to $38.14 from $38.74, the Association reported.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Contemporary Investment Strategy

Gold has long been regarded as a stable and reliable investment, particularly during periods marked by inflation, geopolitical tension, and economic uncertainty. Historically serving as both a form of currency and a symbol of wealth, it remains a preferred asset for investors seeking security amidst market volatility.

Read More: SBP simplifies account opening for individuals and businesses

The evolution of digital finance, through platforms offering gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading services, and other digital solutions, has significantly expanded access to gold markets. This shift has enabled even small-scale investors, especially in the Gulf region, to engage with precious metals in ways previously reserved for institutional players.

Current gold rate fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in the face of unresolved economic and geopolitical challenges.

In Pakistan, the gold rate plays a particularly vital role, shaping investment behaviour and consumer preferences. Amid ongoing economic pressures, tangible assets like gold have gained favour for both ornamental and investment purposes.

For informed decision-making, staying abreast of daily gold rate movements is essential, whether one is investing in bullion or purchasing jewellery.