KARACHI: Gold prices moved up in Pakistan following an upward trend in the international market on Monday, ARY News reported quoting APGJSA.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the local price per tola climbed by Rs200 to reach Rs252,700.

The 10-gram gold also saw an increase of Rs172, being sold at Rs216,650.

The rate of the yellow metal in the international market increased by US$4 to US$2,390 per ounce.