Gold rates drop in Pakistan today– July 29, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Gold rates continued their downward trend in Pakistan on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola fell by Rs.1,600, settling at Rs.354,700, compared to Rs.356,300 on the previous trading day.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold dropped by Rs.1,372, now standing at Rs.304,098, down from Rs.305,470. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 22-karat gold declined to Rs.278,757.

Silver prices, however, remained stable. Per tola silver was unchanged at Rs.3,963, while 10 grams of silver stood firm at Rs.3,397.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

In the international market, gold prices saw a decrease of $16, reaching $3,320 per ounce from $3,336. Silver remained steady at $38.15 per ounce, as reported by the Association.

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Modern Investment Strategies

Gold has long been viewed as a safe haven asset, particularly in times of inflation, economic instability, and geopolitical uncertainty. Beyond its traditional role as a symbol of wealth and a store of value, gold continues to play a central part in global investment portfolios.

The rise of digital finance—through gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading platforms, and online brokerage services—has broadened access to gold markets. This digital shift has empowered small and retail investors, especially in regions like the Gulf, to participate in precious metal trading once dominated by institutional players.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Current fluctuations in gold prices highlight sustained global demand and reflect investor caution amid unresolved economic and geopolitical risks.

In Pakistan, gold holds both cultural and financial significance. Amid persistent economic challenges, physical gold remains a popular choice for both adornment and investment, offering a hedge against currency devaluation and inflation.

For investors and consumers alike, tracking daily gold price movements is essential—whether for purchasing jewellery or making strategic investment decisions.