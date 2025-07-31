Gold rates decline today in Pakistan – July 31, 2025

ISLAMABAD: After a rise in gold rates per tola in Pakistan yesterday, the market has experienced decline today on Thursday, 31 July 2025, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

The gold rates of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.2,000 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.353,000 against its sale at Rs. 355,000 on the last trading day.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also decreased by Rs. 1,714 to Rs.302,641 from Rs. 304,355, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 Karat went down to Rs.277,421 from Rs. 278,992.

The rates of per tola silver and ten gram declined by Rs63 and Rs53 to close at Rs.3,900 and Rs.3,344 respectively.

Gold Rates-Daily Updates

The gold rates in the international market decreased by $20 to $3,303 from $3,323 whereas silver was traded at $36.51 against $37.90, the Association reported.

Gold Rate Trends and Their Role in Contemporary Investment Strategy

Gold has long been regarded as a stable and reliable investment, particularly during periods marked by inflation, geopolitical tension, and economic uncertainty. Historically serving as both a form of currency and a symbol of wealth, it remains a preferred asset for investors seeking security amidst market volatility.

The evolution of digital finance, through platforms offering gold-backed Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mobile trading services, and other digital solutions, has significantly expanded access to gold markets. This shift has enabled even small-scale investors, especially in the Gulf region, to engage with precious metals in ways previously reserved for institutional players.

Gold Rates Today in Pakistan

Current gold rate fluctuations reflect persistent global demand, underscoring cautious investor sentiment in the face of unresolved economic and geopolitical challenges.



Read More: PSX stays bullish amid Pakistan-US trade deal

In Pakistan, the gold rate plays a particularly vital role, shaping investment behaviour and consumer preferences. Amid ongoing economic pressures, tangible assets like gold have gained favour for both ornamental and investment purposes.

For informed decision-making, staying abreast of daily gold rate movements is essential, whether one is investing in bullion or purchasing jewellery.