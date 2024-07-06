Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan

web analytics
KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan registered a massive increase for the fourth consecutive session on Friday in line with international rate.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), in the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs246,400 after a single-day gain of Rs2,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs211,247 after it registered an increase of Rs1740.

Internationally, the gold price increased by $24 to $2,388 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1100 in Pakistan.

