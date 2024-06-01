Gold rates go down in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,400 and was sold at Rs.240,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.241,700 on last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1,200 to Rs.206,019 from Rs.207,219 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.188,850 from Rs189,950, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.80 to 2,820 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.68.58 to Rs.2,417.70.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $16 to $2,326 from $ 2,342, the Association reported.

These movements are closely linked to changes in the value of the US Dollar, indicating the close relationship between currency values and gold prices. This underscores the impact of global economic factors on local gold markets.