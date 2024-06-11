Gold prices see big increase in Pakistan

web analytics
KARACHI: The gold rates moved up in Pakistan in line with the international trend, according to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,900 and was sold at Rs.241,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs Rs.239,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.189,639 from Rs.188,143, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

Per tola and 10 gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,750 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $2,307 from $2,292.

