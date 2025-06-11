Gold rates witness increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold in Pakistan increased by Rs.600 and was traded at Rs.352,900 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.352,300 on last trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.514 to Rs.302,554 from Rs. 302,040 and for 10 grams of 22 Karat it went up by Rs471 to Rs.277,351 from Rs. 276,880.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,745 and Rs.3,210 respectively.

The rates of gold in the international market went up by $6 to $3,345 from $3,339, whereas the prices of silver remain unchanged at $35.87, the Association reported.

Gold has long held a reputation as a symbol of wealth and a store of value. Beyond its traditional use in jewelry, the precious metal is widely regarded as a financial safe haven during times of economic uncertainty and geopolitical unrest.

In recent years, gold’s safe-haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.

Gold’s appeal as a safe-haven asset is not limited to institutional investors.

Individual investors, seeking to protect their wealth from market volatility and economic uncertainty, have also turned to gold.

The rise of online trading platforms and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has made it easier for individuals to invest in gold, further boosting demand.