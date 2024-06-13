Gold prices witness drop in Pakistan

KARACHI: The price of per tola of 24 karat gold witnessed a drop by Rs1,200 and was sold at Rs240,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs241,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs1,029 to Rs206,361 from Rs207,390 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs189,165 from Rs190,108, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs2,750 and Rs2,357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,315 from $2,313, the Association reported.

On Wednesday, gold prices increased in line with an increase in the international rate.

In the local market, gold price per tola was hiked by Rs600 to stand at Rs241,900.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs207,390 after it registered an increase of Rs514.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,750 per tola.