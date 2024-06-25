web analytics
35.2 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold declines again in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Gold prices declined in local and international markets, according to the all Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 to trade at Rs 241,500.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs 207,047 from Rs  207,476 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 189,793 from Rs  190,186.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by$2 to $2,326 from $2,328, the association said.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.