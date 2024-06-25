Gold declines again in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gold prices declined in local and international markets, according to the all Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 to trade at Rs 241,500.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 429 to Rs 207,047 from Rs 207,476 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 189,793 from Rs 190,186.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also decreased by$2 to $2,326 from $2,328, the association said.