Gold price in Pakistan drops for second consecutive day

KARACHI: Gold prices declined for the second straight session in Pakistan on Wednesday in line with the international market, All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) said.

In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs240,600 after a decline of Rs900.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold reached Rs206,276 after it registered a decrease of Rs771, according to rates shared by the APGJSA.

Internationally, the precious yellow metal was trading at $2,313 per ounce, losing $13 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola plunged by Rs500, clocking in at Rs241,500 in Pakistan.

