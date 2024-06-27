Gold shines in Pakistan despite decrease in international market

After registering a decline in the previous two sessions, gold prices in Pakistan jacked up on Thursday.

According to rates shared by the all-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), in the local market, gold price per tola increased by Rs400 Rs241,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs206,619 after it registered an increase of Rs343.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola plunged by Rs900, clocking in at Rs240,600 in Pakistan.