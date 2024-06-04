web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, June 4, 2024
- Advertisement -

Gold rate in Pakistan reaches Rs241,000/tola

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 in Pakistan and was sold at Rs241,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 240,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs206,619 from Rs 206,019 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs189,400 from Rs188,850, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,820 and to Rs 2,417.70.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,336 from $2,326, the Association reported.

It may be noted that back in April, gold prices in the local market had reached an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola.

The fluctuations in gold prices are largely driven by changes in the international market, reflecting the global demand and supply dynamics for the precious metal.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.