Gold rate in Pakistan reaches Rs241,000/tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs700 in Pakistan and was sold at Rs241,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 240,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs600 to Rs206,619 from Rs 206,019 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs189,400 from Rs188,850, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,820 and to Rs 2,417.70.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,336 from $2,326, the Association reported.

It may be noted that back in April, gold prices in the local market had reached an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola.

The fluctuations in gold prices are largely driven by changes in the international market, reflecting the global demand and supply dynamics for the precious metal.