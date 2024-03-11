28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, March 11, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Gold prices reach Rs230,200 per tola in Pakistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged on Monday in light with international market, ARY News reported.

The yellow metal held steady at Rs230,200 per tola in the country, while the international rate unchanged at $2198.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs197,360, unchanged from the previous close, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Spot gold was little changed at $2,180.75 per ounce, as of 0956 GMT after scaling a record of $2,194.99 for the fourth consecutive session on Friday as data indicated the U.S. labour market was slowing.

U.S. gold futures were steady at $2,186.60.

Platinum rose 1.5% to $926.15 per ounce, while palladium gained 1.8% at $1,037.75.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.