Gold rates register decline in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of 24 karat per tola gold dropped by Rs.300 and was traded at Rs.313,700 on Saturday as compared to its sale at 314,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat also dropped by Rs257 to Rs 268,947 from Rs 269,204.

On the other hand, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia recorded an increase and stood at 4,182 Saudi Riyal (SAR) per tola on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

According to details from Forex.pk, 10 grams of 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia is being sold at SAR 3,589. Additionally, the price for an ounce of gold is Saudi Riyal 11,165.

It is important to note that gold rates are subject to global market fluctuations, including those specific to Saudi Arabia, with the last update recorded at 10:00 am March 15, 2025.

Gold, a highly valued precious metal, has maintained its significance for centuries and plays a vital role in the global economy.

Its value stems from its scarcity, durability, and widespread appeal. Frequently regarded as a safe-haven asset, gold is employed to preserve wealth during times of economic instability.

Central banks and investors maintain gold reserves to diversify their investment portfolios and protect against inflation and currency value fluctuations.

