Gold prices go up in Pakistan

KARACHI: 24 karat gold per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs4,600 and was sold at Rs232,400 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs227,800 on the last trading day.

According to All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,943 to Rs199,245 from Rs195,302 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs182,642 from Rs179,027.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.20 to Rs2,600 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.17.15 to 2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $47 to $2,225 from $.2,178, the Association reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that IMF staff and Pakistan have reached a staff-level agreement on the second and final review under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement.

According to the official statement issued by an International Monetary Fund team led by Nathan Porter, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the second and final review of the country’s stabilization program supported by the IMF’s US$3 billion (SDR2,250 million) SBA approved.