Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The per tola rate of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.100 and was sold at Rs.229,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 229,400 on the last trading day, ARY News reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.86 to Rs.196,760 from Rs. 196,674 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.180,363 from Rs. 180,284, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,200 from $.2,193, the Association reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that IMF staff and Pakistan have reached a staff-level agreement on the second and final review under Pakistan’s Stand-By Arrangement.

According to the official statement issued by an International Monetary Fund team led by Nathan Porter, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistan on the second and final review of the country’s stabilization program supported by the IMF’s US$3 billion (SDR2,250 million) SBA approved.